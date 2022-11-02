Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) said Wednesday it agreed to acquire assets from the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas from Ensign Natural Resources for $3B, nearly doubling its position in the basin near the company's legacy holdings.

Marathon (MRO) expects the deal will be "immediately and significantly accretive to key financial metrics," expected to drive a 17% increase to 2023 operating cash flow and a 15% increase to free cash flow, immediately enhaninge shareholder distributions.

The company said the acquisition significantly expands its Eagle Ford position through the addition of 130K net acres with 97% working interest located primarily in the prolific condensate and wet gas phase windows of the play.

The acquisition includes 700 existing wells, most of which were completed before 2015 with early generation completion designs, thus offering upside redevelopment potential, the company said.

Citing "the cash flow accretive nature of the transaction," Marathon (MRO) said it expects to raise its quarterly base dividend an additional 11% after the deal closes to $0.10/share.

Marathon (MRO) also reported Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues that came in ahead of analyst expectations.

Q3 net income surged to $817M, or $1.22/share, from $184M, or $0.23/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues jumped 55% to $2.25B from $1.45B.

Q3 total net production edged up 2% to 352M boe/day from 345M boe/day a year ago, with oil output rising nearly 5% to 176K bbl/day from 168K bbl/day.

The company said its board increased its outstanding buyback authorization to $2.5B.

Marathon Oil's (MRO) stock price return shows a 76% YTD gain as well as a 76% increase during the past year.