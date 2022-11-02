American Financial GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.98B beats by $470M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:27 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Financial press release (NYSE:AFG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $1.98B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $470M.
- Core net operating earnings $2.24 per share, includes $0.36 per share of after-tax catastrophe losses
- Specialty P&C combined ratio of 91.1% includes 2.5 points of catastrophe losses
- Third quarter annualized ROE of 14.7%; annualized core operating ROE of 17.1%
- Parent company cash and investments of approximately $760 million; excess capital of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022
- Announces special cash dividend of $2.00 per share, payable November 22, 2022
- Full year 2022 core net operating earnings guidance in the range of $11.00 - $11.75 per share, narrowed from previous guidance range of $10.75 - $11.75 per share
