Green Thumb's Q3 net income falls 51% YoY, missing on the bottom line
Nov. 02, 2022 5:32 PM ET Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) saw its net income drop 51% in Q3 2022 to $9.8M compared to the prior-year period ($0.04 EPS diluted vs $0.10), a miss on the bottom line.
- Revenue of ~$261M , a ~12% year-over-year increase, was a beat.
- Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) said that revenue in the quarter was especially helped by strong sales in New Jersey and Illinois. Many of the companies stores operate under the RISE Dispensary name.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$147M.
