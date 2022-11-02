ConforMIS GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $13.8M beats by $0.08M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:30 PM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ConforMIS press release (NASDAQ:CFMS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $13.8M (-3.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
- Product revenue of $13.6 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year on a reported basis and 2% on a constant currency basis.
- Conformis hip system revenue of $0.6 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $59.6 million as of September 30, 2022.
- Company expect our fourth quarter product revenue to be in the range of $13.0 million to $14.0 million.
- For operating expenses, we now expect to be in the range of $73 to $75 million for the year.
Comments