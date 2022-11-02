South Jersey Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $608.52M beats by $212.42M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:32 PM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- South Jersey press release (NYSE:SJI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $608.52M (+66.4% Y/Y) beats by $212.42M.
- "Our businesses have performed very well in 2022, and we remain on track to achieve our goals for the year," said Mike Renna, SJI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our regulatory initiatives and clean energy investments targeting enhanced infrastructure safety, reliability and decarbonization continue to advance. And our acquisition by IIF continues to secure requisite approvals. We look forward to the start of a new chapter for SJI in 2023, alongside our experienced partners at IIF, and ever dedicated to our mission of providing exceptional service to the more than 700,000 New Jersey customers we are honored to serve every day,” added Renna.
