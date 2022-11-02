Nutrien Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51, revenue of $8.19B
Nov. 02, 2022 5:34 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Nutrien press release (NYSE:NTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51.
- Revenue of $8.19B (+36.0% Y/Y).
- In the third quarter of 2022, the company recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million associated with its Phosphate operations and $780 million for the first nine months due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
- Lowered Guidance: Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted net earnings per share guidance to $12.2 to $13.2B and $13.25 to $14.50 per share, respectively, vs. prior guidance of $14B to $15.5B and $15.80 to $17.80 per share, respectively.
- Shares -5%.
