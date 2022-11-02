Nutrien Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51, revenue of $8.19B

Nov. 02, 2022 5:34 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Nutrien press release (NYSE:NTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51.
  • Revenue of $8.19B (+36.0% Y/Y).
  • In the third quarter of 2022, the company recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million associated with its Phosphate operations and $780 million for the first nine months due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
  • Lowered Guidance: Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted net earnings per share guidance to $12.2 to $13.2B and $13.25 to $14.50 per share, respectively, vs. prior guidance of $14B to $15.5B and $15.80 to $17.80 per share, respectively.
  • Shares -5%.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.