Summit Hotel GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.07, revenue of $178.25M misses by $1.02M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSummit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Summit Hotel press release (NYSE:INN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $178.25M (+61.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.02M.
  • Same Store RevPAR: Same Store RevPAR increased 24.1 percent to $121.21 compared to the same period in 2021. Same store ADR increased 15.4 percent to $164.46 compared to the same period in 2021, and same store occupancy increased 7.6 percent to 73.7 percent.
  • Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $61.1 million compared to $49.3 million in the same period in 2021. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin declined to 34.3 percent from 34.8 percent in the same period of 2021.
  • Same Store Hotel EBITDA: Same store hotel EBITDA increased to $48.8 million compared to $37.7 million in the same period in 2021. Same store hotel EBITDA margin increased 121 basis points to 36.2 percent from 35.0 percent in the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre increased to $47.2 million from $34.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.