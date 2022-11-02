Summit Hotel GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.07, revenue of $178.25M misses by $1.02M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSummit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Summit Hotel press release (NYSE:INN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $178.25M (+61.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.02M.
- Same Store RevPAR: Same Store RevPAR increased 24.1 percent to $121.21 compared to the same period in 2021. Same store ADR increased 15.4 percent to $164.46 compared to the same period in 2021, and same store occupancy increased 7.6 percent to 73.7 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $61.1 million compared to $49.3 million in the same period in 2021. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin declined to 34.3 percent from 34.8 percent in the same period of 2021.
- Same Store Hotel EBITDA: Same store hotel EBITDA increased to $48.8 million compared to $37.7 million in the same period in 2021. Same store hotel EBITDA margin increased 121 basis points to 36.2 percent from 35.0 percent in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre increased to $47.2 million from $34.0 million in the same period of 2021.
