Stoneridge Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.06, revenue of $226.8M beats by $27.88M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETStoneridge, Inc. (SRI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Stoneridge press release (NYSE:SRI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $226.8M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $27.88M.
- 2022 Guidance Update
- Fourth quarter adjusted revenue guidance of $234 – $244 million (midpoint of $239 million or 11.5% growth vs. Q3) vs $234.06M consensus.
- Fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.21 – $0.27 (midpoint of $0.24 adjusted EPS or $0.21 growth vs. Q3) vs $0.25 consensus.
- Updated full-year 2022 guidance:
- Reducing full-year midpoint adjusted revenue guidance by $10 million to $855 million vs $855.13M consensus ($850 - $860 million) to reflect improved, but continued material constraints and current end-market demand
- Updating full-year adjusted EPS guidance to ($0.32) to ($0.26) (midpoint adjusted EPS of ($0.29)) vs -$0.34 consensus.
