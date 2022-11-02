Stoneridge Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.06, revenue of $226.8M beats by $27.88M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETStoneridge, Inc. (SRI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Stoneridge press release (NYSE:SRI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $226.8M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $27.88M.
  • 2022 Guidance Update
  • Fourth quarter adjusted revenue guidance of $234 – $244 million (midpoint of $239 million or 11.5% growth vs. Q3) vs $234.06M consensus.
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.21 – $0.27 (midpoint of $0.24 adjusted EPS or $0.21 growth vs. Q3) vs $0.25 consensus.
    • Updated full-year 2022 guidance:
    • Reducing full-year midpoint adjusted revenue guidance by $10 million to $855 million vs $855.13M consensus ($850 - $860 million) to reflect improved, but continued material constraints and current end-market demand
    • Updating full-year adjusted EPS guidance to ($0.32) to ($0.26) (midpoint adjusted EPS of ($0.29)) vs -$0.34 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.