Owl Rock Capital raises dividend to $0.33, announces $0.03 supplemental dividend
Nov. 02, 2022 5:39 PM ET
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, 6.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.31.
- Forward yield 11.35%
- Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
- In addition, the company has announced supplemental dividend of $0.03 for stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022, payable on or before December 15, 2022.
- "Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.33 per share, the Company's Board of Directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter," Owl Rock Capital explained.
