Owl Rock Capital raises dividend to $0.33, announces $0.03 supplemental dividend

Nov. 02, 2022 5:39 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, 6.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.31.
  • Forward yield 11.35%
  • Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
  • In addition, the company has announced supplemental dividend of $0.03 for stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022, payable on or before December 15, 2022.
  • "Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.33 per share, the Company's Board of Directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter," Owl Rock Capital explained.
  • See ORCC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.