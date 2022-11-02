Malaysian consulting firm VCI Global files for proposed $15M US IPO

Malaysian consulting firm VCI Global (VGIC) has filed for a proposed $15M US initial public offering.

VCI said in a filing that it was considering offering 5M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise around $15M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VGIC. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

For 2021, VCI reported a profit of $5M and comprehensive income of $11M with revenue of $9M.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, VCI offers technology and business consulting services, including IPO preparation, to businesses and government-linked agencies. Most of the company's clients are based in Malaysia, with others in China, Singapore and the US.

