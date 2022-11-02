Malaysian consulting firm VCI Global files for proposed $15M US IPO

Nov. 02, 2022 5:36 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Malaysian consulting firm VCI Global (VGIC) has filed for a proposed $15M US initial public offering.

VCI said in a filing that it was considering offering 5M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise around $15M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VGIC. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

For 2021, VCI reported a profit of $5M and comprehensive income of $11M with revenue of $9M.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, VCI offers technology and business consulting services, including IPO preparation, to businesses and government-linked agencies. Most of the company's clients are based in Malaysia, with others in China, Singapore and the US.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.