Darling Ingredients to acquire Polish poultry rendering firm Miropasz for €110M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:36 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) said Wednesday it will acquire Polish poultry rendering firm Miropasz Group for ~€110M.
- Miropasz processes ~250K metric tons annually through three poultry rendering plants in southeast Poland.
- "We believe meat production in Poland will continue to grow, and this acquisition provides a nice bolt-on to Darling's (DAR) existing three plants in central and western Poland," said CEO Randall Stuewe.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3 2023.
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) last month said it would acquire Gelnex, a Brazilian collagen producer, for ~$1.2B in cash.
Comments