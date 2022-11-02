Darling Ingredients to acquire Polish poultry rendering firm Miropasz for €110M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:36 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) said Wednesday it will acquire Polish poultry rendering firm Miropasz Group for ~€110M.
  • Miropasz processes ~250K metric tons annually through three poultry rendering plants in southeast Poland.
  • "We believe meat production in Poland will continue to grow, and this acquisition provides a nice bolt-on to Darling's (DAR) existing three plants in central and western Poland," said CEO Randall Stuewe.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q3 2023.
  • Darling Ingredients (DAR) last month said it would acquire Gelnex, a Brazilian collagen producer, for ~$1.2B in cash.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.