Ryerson Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48, revenue of $1.54B

Nov. 02, 2022 5:37 PM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ryerson Holding press release (NYSE:RYI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48.
  • Revenue of $1.54B (-1.9% Y/Y).
  • The company anticipates fourth quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.25B to $1.30B, with a sequential average selling price decrease of 7% to 11%, and a shipment volume decrease of 8% to 10%. LIFO income in the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be $20M. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $40M to $44M and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.70 to $0.78.

