Ceridian HCM Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.08, revenue of $315.6M beats by $10.04M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:39 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), CDAY:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ceridian HCM press release (NYSE:CDAY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $315.6M (+22.7% Y/Y) beats by $10.04M.
  • Shares +1.5%.
  • Dayforce recurring revenue was $207.8 million, an increase of 29.6%, or 31.6% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring revenue was $191.0 million, an increase of 24.8%, or 26.7% on a constant currency basis.
  • Cloud revenue, which includes both Dayforce and Powerpay revenue, was $276.9 million, an increase of 26.1%, or 28.4% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Cloud revenue was $256.8 million, an increase of 22.1%, or 24.3% on a constant currency basis.
  • Cloud recurring gross margin was 72.1%, compared to 72.7%. Adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 74.8%, compared to 74.3%.
  • 5,848 Dayforce customers were live on the Dayforce platform as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 120 customers since June 30, 2022 and 11.9% year-over-year.
    • Dayforce recurring revenue per customer was $118,348 for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 10.0%.

