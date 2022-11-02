Ashford Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48, revenue of $164.61M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:40 PM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ashford press release (NYSE:AINC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48.
  • Revenue of $164.61M (+52.1% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: “Moving forward, we believe demand trends will continue to be strong and we believe the lodging industry and our advised REITs remain well-positioned for growth. Additionally, the corporate financing that we closed earlier this year gives us access to attractive capital to continue to grow our platform and consider additional strategic bolt-on acquisitions. With our talented and dedicated management team, I am excited about the future prospects for our Company.”

