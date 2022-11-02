Radian Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, revenue of $296.19M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:42 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Radian Group press release (NYSE:RDN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31.
- Revenue of $296.19M (+3.3% Y/Y).
-
GAAP net income of $198 million, or $1.20 per diluted share —
— Adjusted diluted net operating income of $1.31 per diluted share —
— Return on equity of 20.7% and adjusted net operating return on equity of 22.5% —
— Purchased 19.5 million shares, or 11.1% of total shares outstanding of Radian Group (RDN) common stock year-to-date through October 31st —
— Primary mortgage insurance in force increases 7.3% year-over-year to $259 billion —
