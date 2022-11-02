EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) stock spiked as much as 10.6% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the REIT widened its full-year guidance for funds from operations as adjusted following Q3 results that surpassed consensus estimates and rose from a year before.

The company sees FFOAA at $4.50-4.68 in 2022 compared with the prior target range of $4.50-4.60 and the consensus of $4.51.

"The ongoing strengthening of our portfolio is evident in our customers' overall rent and interest coverage which is higher than in the comparable period of 2019," said Chairman and CEO Greg Silvers.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $1.22 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.13 and climbed from $0.92 in the year-ago period.

Similarly, revenue of $161.4M topped the $155.4M consensus and gained from $139.6M at Sept. 30, 2021.

During Q3, the company's investment spending totaled $82.0M. It also committed an additional ~$250.0M for experiential development and redevelopment projects, which are expected to be funded over the next two years without needing to raise capital.

Rental revenue was $140.47M in Q3, up from $123.04M in Q3 2021.

EPR (EPR) collected $4.5M of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $4.6M of deferred rent and $0.8M of deferred interest from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue.

Adjusted EBITDAre came in at $129.1M compared with $120.32M a year earlier.

Conference call on November 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

