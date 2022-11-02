CF Industries (NYSE:CF) -5.4% post-market Wednesday after missing Q3 earnings estimates by a wide margin, even as revenues rose 70% Y/Y to $2.32B and the company's board authorized a new $3B stock buyback program.

Q3 net earnings swung to a profit of $438M, or $2.18/share, from a $185M net loss, or a loss of $0.86/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and EBITDA swung to positive $826M from a $10M loss in the same period last year.

Q3 sales volumes were higher than a year earlier due to greater supply availability from higher production as well as higher starting inventories; Q3 average selling prices were higher than the previous year across all segments due to decreased global supply availability, as higher global energy costs reduced global operating rates and geopolitical factors disrupted the global fertilizer supply chain.

CF (CF) expects the global nitrogen supply-demand balance will remain tight into 2025 "due to agriculture-led demand and forward energy curves that point to persistently high energy prices in Europe and Asia."

CF Industries' (CF) stock price return shows a 46% YTD gain and an 83% increase during the past year.