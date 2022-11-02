Selective Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 misses by $0.18, revenue of $895M misses by $20.46M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:52 PM ETSelective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Selective Insurance press release (NASDAQ:SIGI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 misses by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $895M (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $20.46M.
  • Net premiums written ("NPW") increased 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021;
  • GAAP combined ratio of 96.8%;
  • Commercial Lines renewal pure price increases averaged 5.8%, compared to 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022;
  • After-tax net investment income of $52 million, down 31% compared to the third quarter of 2021;
  • Book value per common share of $36.96, down 7% in the third quarter; and
  • Adjusted book value per common share¹ of $44.59, up 1% in the third quarter.

