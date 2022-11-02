QuidelOrtho Q3 net income negatively impacted by decline in high margin COVID revenue

Nov. 02, 2022 6:14 PM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw its Q3 2022 adjusted net income fall ~54% to ~$125.1M ($1.85 EPS vs. $4.01) due to what the company called the loss of COVID-19 testing revenue that was so strong in the prior-year period.
  • However, the company was still able to beat on the bottom line.
  • Revenue of ~$784M, a 54% year-over-year increase, was also a beat.
  • QuidelOrtho was hit by major increases in the quarter of selling, marketing and administrative, and R&D expenses. The former rose 224% to ~$204M, while the latter grew ~177% to $65.6M.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$212M, a ~74% decrease from Jan. 2, 2022.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views QuidelOrtho (QDEL) as a hold with strong marks for profitability and valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.