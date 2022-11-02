Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +6.8% post-market Wednesday after routing Q3 earnings estimates and revenues rose 44% Y/Y to $632M, as the company was able to increase the rates it charges customers rose much more than its costs.

Sunrun (RUN) said the value of each subscriber rose to $13,259 in Q3 from $7,910 in Q2

The company deployed 256 MW of solar panels in the quarter, roughly in-line with expectations for 259 MW.

Q3 customer additions totaled 35,760, rising 21% Y/Y, including 25,468 subscriber additions; as of the end of September, Sunrun (RUN) said it had 759,937 customers, including 639,748 subscribers.

Sunrun (RUN) expects solar energy capacity installed will increase ~25% for the full year, and net subscriber value should increase in Q4 from Q3.

Earlier this week, Sunrun (RUN) said it was selected by Puerto Rico's electric utility provider to help rebuild and transform the island's energy system through the development of a 17 MW virtual power plant, the first distributed large-scale storage program on the island.

Sunrun's (RUN) stock price return shows a 39% YTD loss and a 62% decline during the past year.