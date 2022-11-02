Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -4% post-market Wednesday after missing expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, while also cutting full-year earnings guidance to reflect lower near-term potash sales volumes and prices.

Q3 adjusted earnings more than doubled to $1.58B, or $2.94/share, from $726M, or $1.25/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but EPS was $1.47 worse than the S&P Capital IQ consensus of $3.98, while revenues rose 35.9% Y/Y to $8.19B but also below analyst consensus of $8.68B, after the company generated record net earnings and adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong retail performance that more than offset lower fertilizer sales volumes.

Nutrien (NTR) now sees FY 2002 adjusted earnings of $13.25-$14.50/share, well below previous guidance of $15.80-$17.80 and below $16.58 S&P Capital IQ consensus; it also lowered its outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $12.2B-$13.2B from prior guidance of $14B-$15.5B.

During Q3, the company saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which hurt its sales volumes and realized prices in the year's H2, but "the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien," President and CEO Ken Seitz said.

Nutrien's (NTR) stock price return shows a 9% YTD gain and a 22% increase during the past year.