Nov. 02, 2022

Red Prairie Pumpjack in Alberta Oil Field

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) said Wednesday it agreed to sell its remaining Canadian assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan to Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) for C$245M (US$180M) in cash and stock.

The assets include production of ~3K boe/day (99% oil) on a net after deduction of royalties basis.

Earlier this week, Enerplus (ERF) closed a sale of Canadian assets to Journey Energy for C$140M.

Enerplus (ERF) "looks capable of generating close to $1.3B in positive cash flow in 2H 2022 and 2023 combined," Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

