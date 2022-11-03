Activist Carl Icahn said to take 8% stake in Crown Holdings

Nov. 02, 2022

Wet beer can seal macrophoto

IltonRogerio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Famed activist investor and billionaire Carl Icahn is said to have taken a more than 8% stake in beverage can maker Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK).
  • Icahn is to said want Crown (CCK) to jettison noncore businesses and repurchase stock, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The billionaire's stake is said to ne valued at about $700 million and he is the company's second biggest holder.
  • Icahn believes Crown should considering selling or spinning off its units such as its aerosol and food-packaging business as well as Signode, the WSJ said.
  • Icahn's push comes as the Crown Holdings (CCK) stock has plunged 40% this year. On Tuesday the beverage can maker's shares plummeted 17% after posting a big 3Q miss on bottom line expectations amid persistent inflation pressure.
  • Crown (CCK) competitor Ball Corp. (BALL) shares have dropped 50% this year, including a 19% plunge on Aug. 4 after the company missed 2Q earnings expectations and commented on decelerating customer demand.

Comments (3)

