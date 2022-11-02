Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -8.3% in Wednesday's trading as Wolfe Research downgraded shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $12 price target, predicting auto contract prices will fall sharply Y/Y going into 2023, reversing big increases and tracking much lower spot sheet prices.

Wolfe's downgrade "reflects a new conviction that annual contract prices that comprise ~45% of CLF sales will deteriorate by 20%-30% Y/Y into 2023," analyst Timna Tanners wrote.

While natural gas and other cost pressures should fade somewhat, the lower priced contracts prompt Tanners to cut Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) estimated 2023 EBITDA to $1.5B from a prior $1.86B, well below $2.23B Wall Street consensus.

As recently as August, company management had reiterated its conviction that annual contract prices into 2023 would rise Y/Y, supported by industry consolidation, but "the sharp spot price correction now makes that goal untenable," especially after auto contracts rose more than 50% Y/Y into 2022.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) recently reported Q3 profit plunged nearly 90% and failed to ease concerns that steel demand is in free-fall.