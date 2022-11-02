U.K. prosecutors are seeking more than $200M in penalties from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) to resolve a probe into bribery in Africa, and they now want to prosecute some of the company's former executives.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office on Wednesday asked a court to impose the penalties, which it said could include Britain's largest corporate confiscation order to claw back money made from crime.

The bribery included an agent working for Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) withdrawing cash in Nigeria and transporting it by private jet to Cameroon, prosecutors reportedly told a court in London.

One Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) worker reportedly withdrew €6.3M in cash from a company office in Switzerland to pay bribes, claiming it was for office expenses.

The report comes after Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said in May it would settle corruption investigations in the U.S. and U.K. for more than $1B.