Adobe's planned $20 billion purchase of Figma to see in-depth DOJ review - report

Nov. 02, 2022 10:07 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 - Day 3

Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) planned $20 billion acquisition of Figma is expected to see an in-depth antitrust review by the Dept. of Justice.
  • The antitrust agency is said to be contacting customers and competitors of Adobe and Figma, according to a Politico report, which cited people familiar. The DOJ has issued civil investigative demands as part of its review of the deal.
  • Adobe agreed to acquire collaborative design platform developer Figma for $20 billion in mid September, a deal that Wall Street seemed to immediately dislike. Adobe shares plunged 17% on the announcement of the Figma deal.
  • Last month investment firm UBS said Wall Street had become "too negative" on the Figma deal.

