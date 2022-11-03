Teekay Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, revenue of $303.2M
Nov. 03, 2022 12:18 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Teekay press release (NYSE:TK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15.
- Revenue of $303.2M (+104.4% Y/Y).
- Total adjusted EBITDA of $86.89M in the second quarter of 2022.
- Tanker market continues to strengthen during the year with Teekay Tankers securing strong fourth quarter-to-date spot rates of $40,000 per day, $36,600 per day, and $44,700 per day for its Suezmax, Aframax and LR2 fleets, respectively, which are higher than the third quarter of 2022 rates and approximately two to three times higher compared to last year’s fourth quarter rates.
