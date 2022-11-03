Teekay Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.09, revenue of $279.39M beats by $121.9M
Nov. 03, 2022
- Teekay Tankers press release (NYSE:TNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $279.39M (+141.1% Y/Y) beats by $121.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $91.83M vs. -$15.48M a year ago quarter.
- Strong third quarter spot tanker rates of $33,200 per day for Suezmax and $35,900 per day for Aframax, counter to normal seasonal trends; average mid-size tanker spot rates were the highest for a third quarter since 2008.
- The Company has secured strong fourth quarter-to-date spot rates of $40,000 per day for the Suezmax fleet, $36,600 per day for the Aframax fleet, and $44,700 per day for the LR2 fleet. Quarter to-date rates are approximately two to three times higher compared to last year’s fourth quarter rates.
