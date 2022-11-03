MBIA Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.26, revenue of $17M misses by $6M
Nov. 03, 2022 12:31 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBIA press release (NYSE:MBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $17M (-76.4% Y/Y) misses by $6M.
- Book value per share was negative $15.70 as of September 30, 2022 compared with a negative $5.73 as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share since year-end 2021 was primarily due to net unrealized losses on investments, which resulted primarily from higher interest rates and wider credit spreads in 2022, and the net loss for the first nine months of 2022.
