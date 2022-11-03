Broadway Financial GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $8.98M

Nov. 03, 2022 12:39 AM ETBroadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Broadway Financial press release (NASDAQ:BYFC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
  • Revenue of $8.98M (+36.1% Y/Y).
  • Total loans receivable increased $74.8M to $726.7M at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 11.5% since December 31, 2021.
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2022 from 2.43% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $4.0M as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3.4M as of December 31, 2021.
  • The Bank’s non-accrual loans declined during the third quarter to $608K at September 30, 2022, or 0.08% of total loans at that date, due to paydowns.

