Equinox Gold Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $245.1M misses by $6.25M

Nov. 03, 2022 12:45 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Equinox Gold press release (NYSE:EQX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $245.1M (flat Y/Y) misses by $6.25M.
  • Produced 143,615 oz of gold during the Quarter; sold 143,032 oz of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,711 per oz.
  • Total cash costs of $1,400 per oz and AISC of $1,749 per oz.
  • Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $14.5M ($54.2M cash flow used in operations after changes in non-cash working capital)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7M.

Comments (1)

