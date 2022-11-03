Suncor Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.43; reaffirms FY22 production guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 12:55 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Suncor Energy press release (NYSE:SU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.43.
- Adjusted funds from operations increased to $4.473B ($3.28 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.641B ($1.79 per common share) in the prior year quarter.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was $4.449B ($3.26 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.718B ($3.19 per common share) in the prior year quarter.
- Production from the company's Oil Sands assets was 646,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 605,100 bbls/d in the prior year quarter.
- Suncor's total upstream production increased to 724,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 698,600 boe/d in the prior year quarter.
- The company's non-upgraded bitumen production increased to 240,900 bbls/d in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 199,600 bbls/d in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased production from Fort Hills.
- At Fort Hills, as the company begins the execution of its mine improvement plan, reduced volumes are expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as into the first quarter of 2023.
- The company's net synthetic crude oil production was 405,100 bbls/d in the third quarter of 2022, comparable to 405,500 bbls/d in the third quarter of 2021.
- Refinery crude throughput was 466,600 bbls/d and refinery utilization was 100% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 460,300 bbls/d and 99% in the prior year quarter.
- Guidance: Suncor Total Production (boe/d) of 740,000 - 760,000 and Capital Expenditures of C$4,900M - C$5,200M.
