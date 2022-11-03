Asia markets dropped after Fed signals more hikes ahead

Japan Market closed.

China -0.30%. China October Services PMI 48.4 (prior 49.3).

Hong Kong -2.40%. HK's central bank' raises its base rate by 75bp (follows the Fed)

Australia -1.84%. Australia data, Sept: Exports +7% m/m (prior +2.6%) & Imports +0% m/m (prior +4.5%).

S&P Global / Markit PMIs from Australia for October :Services 49.3 vs. September 50.6; Composite 49.8 vs. September 50.9.

India +0.02%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 505.44 points, or 1.55% to 32,147.76, and the S&P 500 shed 2.5% to 3,759.69. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.36% to 10,524.80.

New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index -3.4% m/m (prior -0.6%).

North Korea has fired another ballistic missile towards East Sea (AKA Sea of Japan).

Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.

Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $89.41.

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight dip in the dollar, although U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks limited further gains in zero-yielding bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,638.32 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after falling 0.8% on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,640.70.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.33, platinum rose 0.6% to $935.98 and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $1,860.08.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.29%; S&P 500 +0.31%; Nasdaq +0.45%.