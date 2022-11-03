Private survey shows China’s services activity slowed to six-month low
- China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 48.4 for October, the the lowest reading since May and the second consecutive contraction for the sector as China’s services sector sustained a slowdown in activity amid efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 that disrupted business operations and weighed on demand.
- In September, the print was 49.3, also below the 50 point mark, indicating a contraction.
- Turning to prices, October's survey data pointed to a slightly faster rise in average fees charged by services companies in China.
- Looking ahead, firms were slightly more optimistic in October though Covid-induced economic concerns persisted.
- Earlier this week, the official non-manufacturing PMI came in at 48.7.
