Private survey shows China’s services activity slowed to six-month low

Nov. 03, 2022 1:40 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 48.4 for October, the the lowest reading since May and the second consecutive contraction for the sector as China’s services sector sustained a slowdown in activity amid efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 that disrupted business operations and weighed on demand.
  • In September, the print was 49.3, also below the 50 point mark, indicating a contraction.
  • Turning to prices, October's survey data pointed to a slightly faster rise in average fees charged by services companies in China.
  • Looking ahead, firms were slightly more optimistic in October though Covid-induced economic concerns persisted.
  • Earlier this week, the official non-manufacturing PMI came in at 48.7.

