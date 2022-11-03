Hudbay Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $346.17M beats by $60.04M
Nov. 03, 2022 1:52 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), HBM:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hudbay Minerals press release (NYSE:HBM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $346.17M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $60.04M.
- Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital was $81.6M and adjusted EBITDAi was $99.3M in the third quarter of 2022.
- Consolidated production in the third quarter included 24,498 tonnes of copper and 53,179 ounces of gold.
- Consolidated cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product creditsi, was $0.58 in the third quarter, an 11% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.
- Full year 2022 consolidated production, cash cost and sustaining cash cost guidance is reaffirmed.
- Hudbay expects the full year combined unit costs in Manitoba to exceed the upper end of the 2022 guidance range by approximately 5%.
- Full year production of all metals in Manitoba is on track to achieve guidance ranges for 2022.
- As previously disclosed, full year production in Peru is expected to benefit from higher grades in the fourth quarter of 2022. As such, full year production of all metals remains on track to achieve guidance ranges for 2022.
- As a result of ongoing inflationary cost pressures and the additional mill maintenance in the fourth quarter, full year unit operating costs in Peru are expected to be near the top end of the 2022 guidance range.
- Year-to-date cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits, of $136 continues to track below the 2022 guidance range and, as such, we reiterate the guidance range for the full year.
