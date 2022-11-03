VEON reports strong Q3 revenue performance gaining market share as countries execute digital operator strategy

Nov. 03, 2022 2:31 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON), VNLTFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amsterdam-listed mobile operator VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) reported third-quarter revenues rising 3.4% in local currency terms and up 3.6% in dollars, the currency it reports in, to $2.08 billion.
  • It reported EBITDA of $889 million, +0.7% YoY in local currency (flat YoY in reported currency). Group capex was $404 million (+6.0% YoY), with capex intensity of 21.6%, -3.6 p.p. YoY. Group net debt/EBITDA was 2.41x versus 2.51x in 3Q21.
  • Revenue in Kyivstar decreased 18.8% (+5.2% Y/Y in local currency) for the third-quarter in 2022; Russia reported a 3Q22 revenue decrease of 6.1% YoY in local currency (+16.1% YoY in reported currency); Pakistan revenues increased 12.0% YoY in local currency (-17.1% YoY in reported currency); Banglalink’s revenues increased 11.6% YoY in local currency (-1.4% YoY in reported currency); Uzbekistan saw growth of 22.4% (+19.2% Y/Y in local currency) and Kazakhstan revenue jumped 23.1% (+10.3% Y/Y in local currency).
  • Last week, Veon notes third quarter boosting its 2022 revenue pace.

