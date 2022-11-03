SES S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.20, revenue of €501M; reaffirms FY22 outlook
Nov. 03, 2022 2:46 AM ETSES S.A. (SGBAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SES S.A. press release (OTCPK:SGBAF): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.20.
- Revenue of €501M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Leverage at 4x due to DRS GES acquisition and growth investment; expected to reduce to around 3.5x by end-2022.
- At 30 September 2022, SES delivers around 8,000 total TV channels to 366 million TV homes around the world, including around 3,100 High Definition TV channels. 73% of total TV channels are broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 6% broadcast in HEVC.
- Contract backlog at 30 September 2022 was €5.1B (€6.4B gross backlog including backlog with contractual break clauses), including DRS GES contract backlog of €0.1B (€0.8B gross backlog).
- 2022 group revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook is unchanged and expected to be between €1,750-1,810 million and between €1,030-1,070 million respectively. This excludes the acquisition of DRS GES which is expected to contribute an additional $85-90 million to group revenue for the period 1 August 2022 to 31 December 2022.
- Capital expenditure is also unchanged and expected to be €950 million in 2022 with an average of €460 million for 2023-2026.
Comments