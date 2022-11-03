Lucara Diamond GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $49.9M
Nov. 03, 2022 3:03 AM ETLucara Diamond Corp. (LUCRF), LUC:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lucara Diamond press release (OTCPK:LUCRF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $49.9M (-31.4% Y/Y).
- Revenues from the sale of 99,301 carats recovered from the Karowe Mine were $46.5M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8M.
- Production metrics remained in line with 2022 guidance, with 0.9 million tonnes of ore and 0.5 million tonnes of waste mined, and 0.7 million tonnes of ore processed during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Mined 0.9 million tonnes (Q3 2021: 1.2) and 0.5 million tonnes (Q3 2021: 0.7) of ore and waste, respectively.
- Processed 0.7 million tonnes of ore (Q3 2021: 0.7) and recovered 78,879 carats (Q3 2021: 95,907 carats), achieving a recovered grade of 11.4 carats per hundred tonnes (Q3 2021: 13.0 cpht).
