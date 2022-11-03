Empower Clinics GAAP EPS of C$0.01, revenue of C$1.55M

Nov. 03, 2022 3:08 AM ETEmpower Clinics Inc. (EPWCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Empower Clinics press release (OTC:EPWCF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.01.
  • Revenue of C$1.55M (+80.2% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin from continuing operations of 47% for Q2 2022, compared to 4% in Q2 2021, representing a 43% increase.
  • Cash at June 30, 2022 of C$0.8M, compared to cash of C$0.87M at December 31, 2021.
  • Cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was C$1.62M for Q2 2022, compared to C$0.4M for Q2 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2 2022 was C$1.01M compared to C$1.03M in Q2 2021. 

