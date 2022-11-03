Stellantis reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 3:14 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis press release (NYSE:STLA): Q3 Revenue of $42.1B (+29.1% Y/Y).
- Consolidated shipments of 1,281K units, up 13% Y/Y, primarily due to improvement in semiconductor order fulfillment versus Q3 2021.
- Total new vehicle inventory of 926K units at September 30, 2022. Company inventory of 275K units, up 179K units from December 31, 2021, primarily in Enlarged Europe due to logistics challenges.
- Global BEV sales increased 41% versus Q3 2021.
- FY22 guidance: Double digit growth in adjusted Operating Income Margin. Industrial free cash flow to be positive.
Comments