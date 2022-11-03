Novozymes A/S reports Q3 results; raises its full-year organic sales growth outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 3:23 AM ETNovozymes A/S (NVZMF), NVZMYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Novozymes A/S press release (OTCPK:NVZMF): Q3 Revenue of DKK4.37B (+16.2% Y/Y), (6% organic, 9% currency, 1% M&A).
  • Novozymes increases its full-year organic sales growth outlook from previously 6-8% to now 8-9%.
  • The full year organic sales growth indication for each of the five business areas are maintained, except for Bioenergy and Grain & Tech Processing which are both increased. All other key full-year financial outlook parameters are maintained.
  • For 2022, Novozymes expects a solid EBIT margin of 26% to 27% (2021: 26.8%). Compared to 2021, the EBIT margin will benefit from sales growth and productivity improvements, targeted price increases, as well as a net positive currency effect.
  • The impact on the cost of goods sold is partially offset by productivity improvements, operational leverage, and a growing impact from price increases, increasingly so in the fourth quarter, which also includes the expectation of an improved product mix.

