BMW GAAP EPS of €4.25, revenue of €37.18B; FY22 guidance confirmed
Nov. 03, 2022 3:51 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BMW press release (OTCPK:BMWYY): Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.25.
- Revenue of €37.18B (+35.3% Y/Y).
- In the year to the end of September, bolstered by growing demand, the company delivered over 128,000 electric vehicles to customers, more than twice the number for the same period of 2021 (128,195 units; YTD Sept. 2021:59,688 u./ +114.8%).
- With 587,744 vehicles delivered to customers in the third quarter, sales were on a par with last year (Q3/2021:593,177 u./ -0.9%).
- Group EBT up to €12.2B. Q3 EBIT margin on target at 8.9% (excluding consolidation effects related to BBA: 10.1%).
- Free cash flow of €9.9B for Automotive Segment in YTD September.
- Full-year guidance confirmed: The number of deliveries is forecast to increase significantly in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The BMW Group expects deliveries for the full year to be slightly lower than in 2021, although sales of fully-electric vehicles should still double. The company expects Group pre-tax earnings to be significantly higher, due to the full consolidation of BBA, and despite the slight decrease in deliveries compared to the previous year.
