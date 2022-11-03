Information Services Corporation GAAP EPS of C$0.43, revenue of C$48.8M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 AM ETInformation Services Corporation (IRMTF), ISV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Information Services Corporation press release (OTCPK:IRMTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.43.
- Revenue of C$48.8M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was C$17.0M for the quarter compared to C$17.3M in 2021.
- "Reiterating our annual guidance for revenue to be between $188.0 million and $193.0 million vs. consensus of $190.0M, net income to be between $29.0 million and $33.0 million, and EBITDA to be between $59.0 million and $64.0 million in 2022 and anticipate that we will finish the year around the middle of these ranges."
