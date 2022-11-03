Information Services Corporation GAAP EPS of C$0.43, revenue of C$48.8M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 AM ETInformation Services Corporation (IRMTF), ISV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Information Services Corporation press release (OTCPK:IRMTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.43.
  • Revenue of C$48.8M (+17.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was C$17.0M for the quarter compared to C$17.3M in 2021. 
  • "Reiterating our annual guidance for revenue to be between $188.0 million and $193.0 million vs. consensus of $190.0M, net income to be between $29.0 million and $33.0 million, and EBITDA to be between $59.0 million and $64.0 million in 2022 and anticipate that we will finish the year around the middle of these ranges."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.