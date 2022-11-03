European stocks pulled back as global markets react to another Fed rate hike

Nov. 03, 2022 4:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.58%.

Germany -0.62%.

France -0.75%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.9% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Switzerland October CPI +3.0% vs +3.2% y/y expected.

Analysts had widely expected a 75 basis point hike from the Fed, marking its fourth increase in a row as it seeks to battle rampant inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also signaled possible future hikes.

The Bank of England is also expected to implement a similar rate hike when it publishes its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than nine basis point to 4.15%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eleven basis point to 2.25%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 3.47%.

