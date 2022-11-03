Canadian Natural Resources Non-GAAP EPS of C$3.09
Nov. 03, 2022 5:07 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), CNQ:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canadian Natural Resources press release (NYSE:CNQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$3.09.
- Cash flows from operating activities of approximately C$6.1B.
- Adjusted funds flow of approximately C$5.2B.
- Free cash flow of approximately C$1.7B after total dividend payments of approximately C$2.5B and base capital expenditures of approximately C$1.0B.
- "We achieved record total quarterly production of approximately 1,339,000 BOE/d, including 487,553 bbl/d of Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO"), reflecting strong operational performance on our long life zero decline Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets which comprises approximately 50% of our total company liquids production."
- Natural gas production also set a new quarterly record, at approximately 2,132 MMcf/d, which also achieved strong realized pricing, averaging $6.57/Mcf.
- Quarterly liquids production averaged 983,678 bbl/d in Q3/22, increases of 14% and 3% from Q2/22 and Q3/21 levels respectively.
- "We continue to target to allocate 50% of free cash flow, as defined in our policy, to share repurchases and 50% to the balance sheet, which the Company's Board of Directors will revisit when our net debt level is at or below $8 billion."
