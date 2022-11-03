ING begins €1.5B share repurchase program

Nov. 03, 2022 5:09 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ING Group (NYSE:ING) has announced a share buyback program for up to of €1.5B to reduce share capital.
  • The repurchase program will help ING converge its CET1 ratio towards its target of around 12.5% by 2025. Its CET1 ratio was 14.7% at the end of Q3, above the current ratio requirement of 10.52%.
  • The buyback will begin on November 3 and end by December 30, 2022. Any remaining amount will be paid out in cash to shareholders on January 16, 2023.

