ING begins €1.5B share repurchase program
Nov. 03, 2022 5:09 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ING Group (NYSE:ING) has announced a share buyback program for up to of €1.5B to reduce share capital.
- The repurchase program will help ING converge its CET1 ratio towards its target of around 12.5% by 2025. Its CET1 ratio was 14.7% at the end of Q3, above the current ratio requirement of 10.52%.
- The buyback will begin on November 3 and end by December 30, 2022. Any remaining amount will be paid out in cash to shareholders on January 16, 2023.
Comments