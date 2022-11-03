BAE Systems gets £80M contracts for Typhoon avionics support
Nov. 03, 2022 5:50 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY), BAESFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) (OTCPK:BAESF) said it was awarded £80M worth contracts related to the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft avionics.
- The company added that it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform's founding nations' air forces in Germany, Spain, U.K., and Italy for the next five years.
- The agreements, worth £80M, secure ongoing service and repairs for certain avionics equipment such as displays, flight controls, and Helmet Mounted Displays, to help make sure that the Typhoon is ready for deployment at all times.
