S&P futures dip, yields jump as market comes to grips with Fed's 'hawkish dovish pivot'

Stock index futures point to a slightly lower open Thursday following the late selloff in the previous session on Fed chief Jay Powell signaling a higher terminal rate with smaller hikes.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.2% are lower.

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 14 basis points to 4.20%, having hovered around 4% before the Fed decision. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is up 16 basis points to 4.73%, at levels not seen since 2007.

The dollar index (DXY) is +1.4%.

"Markets could have saved themselves a lot of heartache and debate over the last 13 days as the WSJ article from Nick Timiraos was ultimately fairly accurate," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "However, the problem was that the market has been paying more attention the step-down debate Mr Timiraos hinted at rather than the rest of the article saying that the terminal rate may need to go higher."

"Even after the initial statement last night, the market focused on the former (with good reason). However, by the end of the press conference it was clear that this was a hawkish dovish pivot! If that makes any sense!"

"We suspect that it will be harder and harder to justify even 50bps hikes as time goes on, but for now the market takeaway is likely to be slower policy rate hikes and a higher endpoint with the emphasis on the higher peak," Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander said.

On the economic docket this morning, weekly initial jobless claims arrive before the bell, with October payrolls on tap for tomorrow. Economists expect claims to stay stubbornly low at 220K.

The October ISM services PMI is out shortly after trading starts. The forecast is for a dip to 55.5. September factory orders, out at the same time, are expected to post a 0.3% rise.

Among active issues, Roku is falling after a downbeat forecast on Q4.