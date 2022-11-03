Barrick Gold declares $0.15 dividend
Nov. 03, 2022
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, -25% decrease from prior dividend of $0.20.
- The dividend includes $0.10 per share base dividend plus a $0.05 per share performance dividend for a total of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
- Forward yield 4.18%
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 29.
- As of the end of Q3, Barrick has repurchased 18 million shares under the program, or approximately 1% of Barrick’s issued and outstanding shares at the time the program was announced, for net cash of $322 million, including $141 million paid during Q3 2022.
- Including dividend payment to be made in Q4 2022, the return to shareholders in 2022 in the form of dividends and share buybacks is expected to exceed the record $1.4 billion of distributions made in 2021.
