Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee resigns
Nov. 03, 2022 6:01 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- In a regulatory filing, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) disclosed that Surojit Chatterjee, the company's chief product officer, has decided to step down from the role, effective November 30, 2022.
- Chatterjee is likely to continue in an advisory role at the firm through at least February 3, 2023.
- In connection with the resignation, Coinbase's (COIN) product, engineering and design teams are being reorganized within a product group structure under which the leaders of such groups will assume responsibility for the firm's product offerings.
- Coinbase (COIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.47 and consensus revenue estimate is $641.88M (-51.07% Y/Y).
- COIN shares were up ~1% in premarket hours
