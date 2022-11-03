Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee resigns

Nov. 03, 2022 6:01 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

businesswoman hand sending a resignation letter to executive boss. letter of resignation, Quitting a job, The big quit.The great Resignation.Resignation concept.

pcess609

  • In a regulatory filing, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) disclosed that Surojit Chatterjee, the company's chief product officer, has decided to step down from the role, effective November 30, 2022.
  • Chatterjee is likely to continue in an advisory role at the firm through at least February 3, 2023.
  • In connection with the resignation, Coinbase's (COIN) product, engineering and design teams are being reorganized within a product group structure under which the leaders of such groups will assume responsibility for the firm's product offerings.
  • Coinbase (COIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.47 and consensus revenue estimate is $641.88M (-51.07% Y/Y).
  • COIN shares were up ~1% in premarket hours

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.